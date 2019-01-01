GLADSTONE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an Oregon police officer is recovering from minor injuries after his patrol car was struck by a suspected drunken driver.
KATU-TV reports a Gladstone police officer was conducting a traffic stop on New Year’s Eve when another vehicle slammed into the back of the officer’s vehicle.
Police say the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
The officer plans to return to duty Tuesday.
Oregon State Police is investigating the crash.
Gladstone is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Portland.
Information from: KATU-TV, http://www.katu.com/