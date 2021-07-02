SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A 22-year-old Salem man was shot by police after officers tried to make contact with him in connection with a shooting investigation, police said.

Around 7:15 p.m. Thursday Salem officers investigating a shooting tried to stop a car they believed was involved. Oregon State Police said in a news release Friday. Police said the motorist fled and rammed a Salem patrol car.

Detective Erick Hernandez fired at the vehicle, which was then stopped, police said. The driver, Erfinson Bossy, was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. Bossy is expected to survive.

Police said a passenger in the car fled. Police say Hernandez is on administrative leave during the investigation.

No further information was released.