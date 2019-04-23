COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon police dog was struck by over 200 porcupine quills while tracking a suspect.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the K-9, Odin, of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office was rushed to an animal hospital Saturday. The dog was sedated and treated for more than two hours. Several of the quills went inside Odin’s mouth, deputies said, and two hit near his left eye.

Odin was called to help track a suspect with several felony warrants. Authorities said the dog encountered the porcupine in his pathway.

The suspect had fled after being spotted by a deputy in the Barview area along the central Oregon coast, prompting the K-9 track Saturday evening.