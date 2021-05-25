PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police declared a riot on the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a white officer in Minneapolis.

A crowd had gathered Tuesday night and people were breaking windows at city hall, had set a dumpster fire and were throwing frozen water bottles and eggs at officers, authorities said.

People protested in Portland for more than 100 days after Floyd’s killing last year sparked national rallies against racial injustice and police brutality.

Earlier in the day, residents held a rally, march and a silent sit-in, reported the Oregonian/OregonLive.