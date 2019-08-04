PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Portland woman who crashed her motorcycle attacked a police officer with his baton when he tried to assist her.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the the officer was responding to another call Friday when he saw the crash.

Police say the rider ran away when the officer tried to help her. Authorities say they struggled, and the woman grabbed the officer’s baton and began hitting him.

Another officer used his Taser on the woman, and she was arrested.

The first officer was treated and released at a hospital.

Police identified the woman as 38-year-old Angela Dunson of Portland. She was arrested on attempted assault and other charges.

The newspaper says its attempts to reach her by phone were unsuccessful, and it wasn’t clear if she had a lawyer.

