CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Police say a Caldwell woman invented a story of a drive-by shooting to conceal that she was actually shot in her home.
The Idaho Statesman reports that 49-year-old Aurora Quedaza told investigators she was shot in the shoulder while walking her dog last week by a suspect in a red vehicle.
Caldwell police say the evidence doesn’t bear that out, but instead shows that she was shot in her home. Authorities say she has not cooperated in identifying the person who actually shot her or why.
The department says it intends to seek charges against her for filing a false police report. Officers spent hours looking for the purported drive-by shooter.
Most Read Local Stories
- Major prostitution bust: Seattle police raid 11 massage parlors, freeing 26 women
- 'I was scammed': Art Institute of Seattle will close abruptly Friday, two weeks before end of quarter
- Sorry not sorry: Democrats are bailing out Trump, one tone-deaf tweet at a time | Danny Westneat
- Man convicted in rape, prostitution case traced to Seattle homeless encampment
- After 14-year search scientists think they have found a new type of killer whale off coast of Chile
___
Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com