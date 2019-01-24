ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police have arrested a 27-year-old man suspected of firing a gun and fleeing as officers approached him.
Patrick Tillmon was arrested Wednesday. He is charged with three counts of felony assault and misdemeanor weapons and reckless endangerment charges.
Police on Jan. 15 received a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Gambell Street.
Shortly after 9 p.m., officers spotted a suspect walking. The man fired a gun and fled.
Police responded with a SWAT team and searched for about six hours but could not find the suspect.
Police a day after the shooting obtained a warrant for Tillmon’s arrest and warned that he was armed and dangerous.