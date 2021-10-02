BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man and his nephew in the killing of a Bend couple last year.

Kenneth Atkinson and his nephew Nathan Detroit II were arrested Friday by Bend Police, The Bulletin reported.

Atkinson and Detroit are suspected of killing Ray Atkinson Jr. and Natasha Newby, who authorities found in the basement of their home Aug. 15, 2020.

Authorities noted that the extensive months-long investigation included over 50 search warrants and 500 pieces of evidence.

According to District Attorney John Hummel, investigators suspected two individuals were involved in the killings, but didn’t have the evidence to prove Kenneth Atkinson recruited his nephew’s help until now. Hummel declined to specify what evidence connected the two.

Kenneth Atkinson, of Bend, and Detroit, of Redmond, each face two counts of murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers to comment on the case.

Prosecutors allege the two men had a “perceived financial motive” to kill, related to the estate of Ray Atkinson Sr., the father of Ray Atkinson Jr. and Kenneth Atkinson.

Kenneth Atkinson and Detroit are being held without bail in the Deschutes County jail and will first appear in court Oct. 4.