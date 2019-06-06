PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a crisis negotiating team and officers are responding to a Northeast Portland a Fred Meyer store to handle an armed person.

The Portland Police Bureau said a special emergency reaction team and the crisis team were sent to the store Thursday afternoon to help officers with the person in the store.

Employees told The Oregonian/OregonLive they didn’t see or hear any commotion but were told to leave.

T.A. Barnhardt was working in the frozen food department at the time and said workers were told that someone had robbed the Kohl’s store next door and then come into the supermarket.

No further information was immediately available.