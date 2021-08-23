PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Five men attending a vigil at the site of a shooting in the Old Town neighborhood in Portland were shot and wounded Sunday night, police said.

JaMarie Herring Sr., 25, was shot and killed at 1:48 a.m. Sunday inside Mingle Lounge, police said in a news release. Herring died in an ambulance before reaching the hospital, police said.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Herring died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

Detectives have determined about dozens of people were inside the nightclub when the shooting occurred. Detectives would like to talk to anyone with information about the incident.

Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, in the same area, police reported a shooting after someone was found with a gunshot wound.

Over the next two hours, police learned that four other men had also been shot and taken to hospitals by private vehicles. The men injured range in age from 21 to 32. All are expected to survive, police said.

Investigators believe they all had been attending a vigil for Herring, police said. Officers located evidence that at least 50 rounds were fired, and it’s believed more than one gun was involved.

Detectives are asking for witnesses to contact them by e-mailing crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and referencing case number 21-233879.

Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers.