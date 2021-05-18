PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Four people were shot in an incident on Swan Island in Portland on Monday night, police said.

The four people arrived at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center around 10 p.m., The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

The Portland Police Bureau said the shooting happened after a group of people who had gone to a funeral for a recent shooting victim met at a McDonald’s restaurant. All four victims are expected to survive.

Police said officers from around the city were called to the hospital after a group congregated outside. The Bureau later said the “large crowd and emotional response to the shooting created a need for an increased response to restore order.” Some 20 officers were seen guarding hospital doors.

Officers responded to diffuse arguments and fights, according to police spokesman Lt. Greg Pashley. About an hour after the police response, officers were sent back to take regular calls, Pashley said.

Police have not said if any arrests were made or who was involved in the shooting. KOIN-TV reported that investigators found at least 50 bullets were fired on Swan Island.

The North Portland shooting comes as the city is responding to a spike in gang-related and retaliatory violence. The homicide count has reached 33.

FBI agents will continue to respond to suspected gang-related and retaliatory shootings going forward, Kieran L. Ramsey, the FBI special agent in charge in Oregon, said Monday.