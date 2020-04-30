SWEET HOME, Ore. (AP) — Four people found dead in a Sweet Home fire may not have been killed by the flames, police said.

Sweet Home police said investigators “found trauma to the victims that is not consistent with a fire.” The agency didn’t elaborate but said more information would be released later Thursday, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

The fire broke out Tuesday at a manufactured home south of Portland in the small Linn County city.

Firefighters encountered flames and smoke coming from the center of the home and fought the blaze from the outside, Fire Chief Dave Barringer said. When firefighters entered the home they found the four people dead.

Police on Wednesday said there’s no indication the public is in danger. No one is being sought in the case.

Autopsies for the four people found dead are scheduled for Thursday. Their names won’t be released until they’re positively identified, police said.

The home was a complete loss. An investigation continues.