GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Two men were arrested after they were allegedly found with more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine and thousands of opioid pills.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said detectives were watching Jonathan James Lawson and Jesus Rubio for trafficking narcotics, KOBI-TV reported.

On Sunday Lawson was driving a Volkswagen SUV with Rubio as his passenger on Interstate 5. Police stopped them south of Azalea.

A law enforcement dog reportedly alerted to the possible presence of narcotics in the SUV, so police said Lawson and Rubio were detained while the vehicle was searched.

According to police, more than 11 pounds of methamphetamine was found along with over 10,000 oxycodone pills that may have been laced with fentanyl. Two guns and two bullet-resistant vests also were found, police said.

Lawson and Rubio were arrested and lodged in the Josephine County Jail for charges including delivery and possession of methamphetamine and oxycodone. Lawson was also held on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and body armor. It wasn’t immediately known if they have attorneys.