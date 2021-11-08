FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — One man was killed and another injured in a shooting inside an Alaska grocery store, and a suspect turned himself into police.

The incident occurred early Sunday evening at a Safeway, Fairbanks police said in a statement. People reporting the incident to police said there was one male shooter.

Responding police officers found two male victims that had been shot. Both were transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, where one victim was pronounced dead, officials said. The victim’s name will be released after family notifications have been made.

The second victim was expected to survive, police said in the statement.

Police said after the shooting, a person described as a male suspect turned himself in at the Fairbanks Police Department and requested an attorney.

No other information was immediately available, and a police spokesperson did not immediately return a message to The Associated Press on Monday seeking more information.