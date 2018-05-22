CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting west of Philomath, Oregon.
The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports that the injured person was being treated at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.
Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler said investigators were interviewing two persons of interest.
The shooting happened late Monday at a home near the Blodgett Country Store.
Most Read Local Stories
- Two attacked by cougar identified; wildlife officials say predator was ‘emaciated'
- $12 million a mile: Here’s how bike-lane costs shot sky high in Seattle
- 1 bicyclist dead, 1 hurt in cougar attack near Snoqualmie VIEW
- Washington’s hidden Glacier Peak volcano is among the most dangerous
- Paul Allen, Nick Hanauer give $1M each to Washington state initiative pushing new firearms regulations