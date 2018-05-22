CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting west of Philomath, Oregon.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports that the injured person was being treated at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.

Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler said investigators were interviewing two persons of interest.

The shooting happened late Monday at a home near the Blodgett Country Store.