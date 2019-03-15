ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage authorities are investigating a crash on the Seward Highway Friday that left one person dead and others injured.
Police spokesman MJ Thim says an adult male driving an SUV was pronounced dead at the scene of the late morning crash near Potter Marsh. The man’s name was not immediately released.
Police say others in a pickup truck involved in the collision with the SUV sustained injuries.
Fire Department spokeswoman Jodie Hettrick says those three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Thim says only one southbound lane of the highway is open in the crash area. He says people are encouraged to avoid the area or use the Old Seward Highway as an alternate route.