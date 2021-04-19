ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A small passenger plane in Alaska was damaged after it hit ice and frozen gravel when it was landing last Friday, officials said.

Glen Alsworth Jr., the chief pilot for Lake Clark Air, said the plane went down onto a wing after it hit the patch of ice and gravel while landing in the tiny community of Chignik Lagoon. The mishap broke the plane’s main gear.

“There was a chunk of ice and frozen gravel in the middle of the runway that wasn’t visible to the pilot until he was right on top of it,” Alsworth said.

Alsworth Jr. said no one on the flight was injured. He did not specify to the Anchorage Daily News how many people were on board, but said typical flights from Merrill Field Airport to Chignik Lagoon have between six to nine passengers.

The small community of Chignik Lagoon is about 400 miles (about 644 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage and has about 70 people.