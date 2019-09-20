RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane believed to have two people aboard crashed in northwestern Nevada and that there were “no known survivors.”

Officials said searchers found wreckage Thursday in mountains south of Pyramid Lake after the plane crashed earlier Thursday after leaving Reno for Nampa, Idaho.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said there weren’t any known survivors but didn’t immediately release any information about who was aboard the missing plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that two people were believed to be aboard.

The Sheriff’s Office said volunteers found pieces of wreckage along a ridge line near Virginia Peak.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board said they’ll investigate the crash.

This story has been correct to show that the crash location is in northwestern Nevada.