BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to commend the Idaho Music Educators Association and recognize March each year as Music in Our Schools Month in Idaho is on its way to the full House.

The House Education Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved the resolution and recommended it pass the House.

Teachers testified before the committee about the positive influence music has on their students.

Some lawmakers on the committee commented on their beneficial experiences and enjoyment of music while being self-deprecating about their musical talents.