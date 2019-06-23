SUNRIVER, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have identified the pilot who died in a single-engine amphibious plane crash into Oregon’s Deschutes River.

Rescue divers found Kevin Padrick dead after the plane took off from Sunriver Airport then flipped onto its top and submerged Saturday.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday identified 63-year-old Padrick and 69-year-old passenger Johannes Noordwijk.

Noordwijk was able to escape the aircraft after the crash. Rescuers helped him to shore. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Emergency workers also rescued four others who swam to the plane to help.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or took video is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.