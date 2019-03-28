HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot suffered minor injuries after crashing his crop duster plane in a Hermiston field.

The East Oregonian reports the man was finished with his work for the day and returning to the airport with an empty tank, according to Oregon State Police Sgt. Seth Cooney.

Cooney says for unknown reasons, witnesses indicate that he inverted and crashed.

Cooney said he didn’t know the identity of the pilot but said he was the only person in the plane.

Umatilla County Fire District personnel said they didn’t know whether it was fuel or pesticide that leaked from the plane in the crash, but a hazardous materials truck arrived at the scene about a half hour later.

