SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A pilot was killed in Salem after crashing into a ravine.
KOIN reports the plane crashed at 3:56 p.m. Monday near Blue Skies Farm Airport.
Deputies said the pilot was the only occupant.
Allen Kenitzer, a spokesman for the FAA, said the plane was a Kitfox airplane. It was found with a broken wing.
The FAA and the National Traffic Safety Board is investigating.