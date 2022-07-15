JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The wreckage of an airplane reported overdue earlier this week has been located, and the pilot, the only person onboard, found dead, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

The department in a statement identified the pilot as 38-year-old Andy Andersen of Sutton. An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter and crew on Thursday afternoon located the wreckage and Andersen at the top of Thompson Pass about 1,000 feet (305 meters) off the Richardson Highway, the statement said.

Alaska State Troopers identified the pilot and his body was recovered. The body will be taken to the state medical examiner’s office, the statement said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating.

Troopers on Monday night received a report that the plane out of Valdez was overdue. The pilot was reported to have left Valdez around 5 p.m. on Monday with plans to arrive in Sutton that evening, the Department of Public Safety has said.