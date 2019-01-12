The crash occurred about 11:15 a.m. in a wooded area. The pilot died at the scene.

A man was killed and a woman critically injured in a small-plane crash at Porter Field near Langley on Whidbey Island on Saturday morning, South Whidbey Fire and Rescue reported on its Facebook page.

The crash occurred about 11:15 a.m. in a wooded area on the runway’s north end. It appeared the pilot of the two-seat experimental aircraft was trying to land, according to the Island County Sheriff’s Office. He died at the scene. A female passenger was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, the department said.

Neighbors heard the crash and alerted the Sheriff’s Office. The crash site was in heavy brush reaching over 10 feet high, and rescue personnel had to blaze their own trail with tools including chain saws. Rescuers followed the strong smell of aircraft fuel to the airplane.