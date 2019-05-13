SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Officials say patients’ health information may have been compromised after a phishing email was sent to an Oregon State Hospital employee earlier this month.

The Statesman Journal reports Oregon Health Authority officials said patient information was exposed after the employee opened the message on May 6. The information included first and last names, dates of birth, medical record numbers, diagnoses and treatment care plans.

Officials can’t confirm, however, if the information was copied.

The hospital will send an email to all patients whose information was potentially compromised.

