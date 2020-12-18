HOMER, Alaska (AP) — Personal watercrafts will be allowed on some Alaska waters that are considered critical wildlife habitats for the first time in 20 years after lobbying by recreational groups and a request by the governor for departments to streamline regulations.

The Department of Fish and Game announced last week that a rule that banned the watercrafts, often known as Jet Skis, in parts of Kachemak Bay and the Fox River Flats had been repealed, the Homer News reported. The change will take effect on Jan. 9.

A critical habitat is considered an area essential to the conservation of an endangered or threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act.

Fish and Game proposed the rule change last year, reinvigorating the fight over recreational use and conservation in natural areas. It came partly after groups like the Personal Watercraft Club of Alaska and the Alaska Outdoor Council asked for access to the waters.

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy also had asked every state department to “do an exercise to find out if there were any overburdensome regulations stopping Alaskans from doing business,” said Rick Green, special assistant to the Fish and Game commissioner.

He added that the department found no conclusive scientific data that showed Jet Skis would harm fish and other wildlife from existing in the bodies of water.

Opponents of the new law said during a public comment period earlier this year that Jet Skis could disturb fish, animals and the sensitive ecosystem. Critics also said allowing personal watercrafts would be a detriment to existing eco-tourism businesses that rely on access to the area’s natural environment.