FOREST GROVE, Ore. (AP) — A person was rescued and hospitalized after being trapped under a tree that was being cut down on Southwest Old Highway 47 near Forest Grove, Oregon.

The Forest Grove Fire Department sent out a tweet on Monday at about noon saying they sent a Life Flight helicopter to help with the rescue.

About 30 minutes later, fire officials said the person was freed from under an oak tree that was about 2 feet (.60 meters) in diameter.

They said the patient was sent to a local trauma hospital.