ALFALFA, Ore. (AP) — One person died when a travel trailer caught fire and exploded east of Bend, authorities said.

KTVZ-TV reports Crook County deputies were sent shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday for a welfare check on someone living in the trailer near Alfalfa, according to Sheriff John Gautney.

Gautney said while en route, deputies were told the trailer was on fire, followed by a report of an explosion.

Deputies found the residence had been totally consumed by fire, Gautney said.

Deputies were able to determine a person died inside the trailer. The sheriff said a death investigation continued Monday to determine the cause of the fire and subsequent explosion.

The person who died has been tentatively identified, Gautney said. An autopsy has been ordered to help determine cause of death and positively identify the person who died.