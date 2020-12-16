PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A person has died after they were burned in a tent fire near a freeway Wednesday, Portland Fire & Rescue said.

The fire department said crews responded to reports of a fire at about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday next to an Interstate 405 onramp, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

The fire was mostly out before crews arrived, but they found one adult inside, who appeared to have been sleeping at the time, authorities said.

Crews learned a lit candle got knocked over, starting a blaze. Investigators said they believe the smoke rendered the person unconscious. The person, who has not been identified, died later Wednesday at Legacy Oregon Burn Center.

A second adult inside the tent woke up and was able to escape, authorities said.

The fire department said crews have recently responded to several reports of fires inside tents, according to a news release.

“It is heartbreaking to see residents of our city living in these conditions and using unsafe means o keep themselves warm and meet their basic needs,” said Sara Boone, Portland fire chief, in a news release. “We will continue to work with our partners at the city, county and local non-profit organizations to identify alternative methods of shelter, especially in these cold months.”