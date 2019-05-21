SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Legislative leaders are moving quickly on a plan to rein in the growing costs of Oregon’s public pension system.

A key panel will hear the details of the proposal Tuesday afternoon after a subcommittee swiftly approved it earlier this morning.

The proposal hinges on redirecting a portion of future employee benefits to help pay down the state’s $25 billion pension debt.

Leaders also want to use funds from legal sports betting to partially match employers’ voluntary contributions. Lottery officials want the state’s sports betting market ready to go by this fall.

Democratic House Speaker Tina Kotek says she’s also not moving forward with plans to redirect funds from Oregon’s unique tax rebate known as the kicker.

She and the governor have expressed interest in using some of the expected $1.4 billion in kicker money for infrastructure projects or to help pay down the pension debt.

Kotek says there’s “not enough votes” to support such a plan right now.