PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — The city of Pendleton, Oregon, excavated 2,000 cubic yards of gravel and rock from McKay Creek right after the flooding in April.

The East Oregonian reports now the city is seeking permits to clear thousands more cubic yards of gravel from the creek before the end of winter and the possibility of more spring flooding.

City Manager Robb Corbett said the state allows that kind of in-stream work from Dec. 1 to March 31.

He says they have a short time to get it done.

But he expressed confidence in getting the permits during a meeting with McKay Creek area residents Wednesday night. He says the city hired the engineering firm of Anderson Perry & Associates Inc. to shoulder that work.

