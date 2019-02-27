ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on the Seward Highway near Girdwood.
The name and gender of the pedestrian were not immediately released.
Anchorage police announced the crash just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Police closed the highway near Mile 91.
The highway had reopened by 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.