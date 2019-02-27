Share story

By
The Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on the Seward Highway near Girdwood.

The name and gender of the pedestrian were not immediately released.

Anchorage police announced the crash just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police closed the highway near Mile 91.

Most Read Local Stories

The highway had reopened by 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Associated Press