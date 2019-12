FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A 19-year-old man was struck and killed as he walked on a rural road south of Fairbanks.

Ryan Gibbs of Moose Creek died Tuesday afternoon, Alaska State Troopers said.

Troopers shortly before 4:30 p.m. received a call from driver Jon Cruzen, 32, of Moose Creek. Cruzen reported that his compact car had struck Gibbs as Gibbs walked in Cruzen’s lane of traffic.

Gibbs was dressed in dark clothing, Cruzen said.

Emergency medical responders declared Gibbs dead at the scene.

The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.