PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Hillsboro man died when he was struck as he crossed a highway outside of Cornelius.

The Oregonian reports 59-year-old Dionicio Olvera died at about 7 p.m. Saturday as he crossed Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway.

Olvera was struck by a small car. Police say the 20-year-old male driver stopped and cooperated with investigators.

The driver had been westbound on the highway at Northwest 334th Avenue.

A witness told police that a second vehicle may have hit the victim.

The crash response closed the highway for several hours.

