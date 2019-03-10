PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Hillsboro man died when he was struck as he crossed a highway outside of Cornelius.
The Oregonian reports 59-year-old Dionicio Olvera died at about 7 p.m. Saturday as he crossed Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway.
Olvera was struck by a small car. Police say the 20-year-old male driver stopped and cooperated with investigators.
The driver had been westbound on the highway at Northwest 334th Avenue.
A witness told police that a second vehicle may have hit the victim.
The crash response closed the highway for several hours.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com