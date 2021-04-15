By
The Associated Press

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a pedestrian was killed after being struck by an on-duty Washington County deputy early Thursday morning.

KOIN reports the crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. in Beaverton near the Nike World Headquarters.

The deputy, responding officers and paramedics all attempted life-saving measures — but the pedestrian died at the scene.

According to Beaverton Police, speed is not believed to have been a factor. Their initial investigation, led by the Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team, determined the deputy had been going through a green light with the collision occurred.

Per standard procedure, the deputy is now on administrative leave pending the results of the crash and an internal investigation.

