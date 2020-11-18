PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — One person died after running across Interstate 84 and in front of a light rail train in Portland, police said.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday near the Hollywood Transit Center in Northeast Portland.

Portland police officer Melissa Newhard said preliminary investigation shows the person was trying to run across the highway’s eastbound lane from the south side, when they reached the MAX train track lines.

Newhard said the person, whom police have not identified, jumped in front of the train and died at the scene.