ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police say they’ve arrested the driver of a hit-and-run pickup truck that fatally struck a woman while she was on the roadway near a homeless shelter.

Police say 43-year-old Mikaele Palelei is in custody and faces a charge of failing to render aid.

According to police, the truck was heading west Thursday night when it hit the woman in front of the downtown Brother Francis Shelter on Third Avenue. The woman died at the scene. Her name was not immediately disclosed.

Police say the driver did not stop, but someone driving behind him called police for location updates while following the truck.

Officers pulled the truck driver over around Fifth Avenue and Juneau Street.

Online court documents do not list an attorney for Palelei.