EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 79-year-old woman was killed on Christmas Eve after she was struck by a car in northwestern Oregon.

KVAL-TV reports Carol Warner Christen died at the scene of the crash Monday on U.S. Highway 101, north of Barview Jetty County Park.

Oregon State Police say Christen, of Yamhill, was reported missing to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office about an hour before state troopers responded to the deadly crash.

Troopers identified Christen as the victim.

