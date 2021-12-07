An Alaska woman who got out of her vehicle to try to help at the scene of a rollover crash in northeastern Kansas died after she was hit by a semitrailer, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon on Interstate 70 in western Shawnee County, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal. Investigators said Autumn Johnson, 21, of Wasilla, Alaska, was westbound on the interstate when she pulled over on the right shoulder near the crash scene, ran through traffic toward a car crashed in the grassy median and was hit by the semi.

Johnson was rushed to a Topeka hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 37-year-old man driving the semi said he was unable to stop or switch lanes because of traffic.