ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A woman died Thursday in a traffic crash on Anchorage’s east side.

Anchorage police say the woman was a passenger in a car that collided shortly before 3 p.m. with a sport utility vehicle at Debarr Road and Edward Street.

The woman died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

The woman driving the car was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash killed a dog in the car.

A man driving the SUV was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the person driving the car involved in the crash was a woman, not a man.