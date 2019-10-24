JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A passenger in a sport utility vehicle died when it flipped and landed in a Juneau ditch filled with water.

Juneau police say the 47-year-old man was trapped in part of the SUV that was submerged. He died inside the SUV.

Names of the passenger and the 30-year-old driver were not immediately released.

Police shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday took a call on the crash on the Glacier Highway and found the small SUV on its roof in 3 feet (0.91 meters) of water.

Police say the driver had been at an Auke Bay liquor establishment and had picked up the passenger to give him a ride.

Police obtained a search warrant to sample the driver’s blood alcohol content. The driver was released pending analysis of the blood sample.