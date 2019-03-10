PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 26-year-old driver was arrested after a crash in Portland that killed a passenger in the car.
KOIN-television reports the driver was held on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving, manslaughter and failure to perform duties of a driver.
Police in Portland say an officer at around 11 p.m. Saturday attempted a traffic stop near southeast 124th Avenue. The car did not stop and the officer did not pursue it.
The car crashed into a pole at 122nd Avenue and Division Street. Arriving officers determined a passenger in the car had died.
Police say the driver fled but was found within a block.
The car had been reported stolen.
