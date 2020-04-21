ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Parts of western Alaska and interior portions of the state are expected to have a good chance for viewing a meteor shower at its peak.

The Lyrid Meteor Shower is expected to peak Wednesday, KTUU-TV reported Sunday.

The best time for people see the meteor shower is believed to be a few hours before sunrise Wednesday, but some meteors could be visible until April 25, depending on weather conditions.

Areas with little light pollution from man-made sources could see 10 to 20 meteors per hour during the peak.

Southcentral, Southwest and Southeast Alaska and much of the state’s northern areas will probably be cloudy during the meteor shower’s peak, weather forecasters said.

The meteors appear to radiate from the Lyra constellation. The light show will appear across the sky and viewing should be possible without seeing the radiant point.

The Lyrid Meteor Shower is caused by Earth’s atmosphere colliding with debris left by the Comet Thatcher, which last passed Earth in 1861, scientists have said.

The comet is not predicted to return again until 2276.

The first recorded sighting of the Lyrid phenomenon dates to Chinese reports in 687 B.C., according to NASA.