KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — City councilors in Klamath Falls have voted unanimously to rename Kit Carson Park as Eulalona Park.

Eulalona was the Native American village that sat near the park site before present-day Klamath Falls. The city began considering whether to rename the park after a Klamath Falls equity task force recommended a name change last year, Jefferson Public Radio reported.

Kit Carson was a 19th-century frontiersman and was known for his involvement in massacres of local Native American tribes.

“I just think it’s appropriate to, in light of the history of Kit Carson, to honor our Native people and to honor them with a park,” City Councilor Phil Studenberg said.

The Parks Advisory Board solicited suggestions for new park names from the community using an online survey. Bellon said they received nearly 400 responses.

In addition to Eulalona, final name options included Sunshine Park, Discovery Park, and Yadenite Park, named after a yellowish rock that is found in the area.

In a recent community survey, almost 60% of respondents favored renaming the park, according to the city.

No one spoke during the public comment period.