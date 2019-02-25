PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a man opened the door of an ambulance stopped at a red light in Portland and stabbed a paramedic who tried to keep him out.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the stabbing happened downtown at about 1:10 p.m. Monday.
Police say Jeremiah J. Ray was gone by the time officers arrived but he was later found and arrested.
The wounded paramedic is expected to survive. Further details on the incident have not yet been released.
Most Read Local Stories
- Daylight saving time: Washington state moving toward an end to the clock change
- For black travelers, Seattle's 'Green Book' offered more than just places to dine and sleep VIEW
- Seattle is most-educated big U.S. city — and 8 in 10 newcomers have a college degree | FYI Guy
- 'Shark Tank' star Robert Herjavec owes a debt of gratitude to a homeless shelter in Seattle VIEW
- HUNGER: The decline of salmon adds to the struggle of Puget Sound's orcas VIEW
Ray is being held in the Multnomah County Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree assault.
It wasn’t immediately known if Ray had an attorney.