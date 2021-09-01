ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Plastic is no longer a choice when checking out from stores in Anchorage.

A ban on plastic bags is back in force in Alaska’s largest city after a temporary suspension during the pandemic, Alaska’s News Source reported.

As of Wednesday, the option when checking out is paper or reusable options.

The ban first took effect in 2019, but Assembly member Felix Rivera said it was relaxed during the pandemic in part because the supply chain for paper bags was disrupted.

There were also concerns whether reusable bags could transmit COVID-19, he said.

“I think since last year, we’ve learned a lot about the virus and now nothing that I am reading leads me to have a lot of concern about reusable bags transmitting the virus,” he told the Anchorage television station.