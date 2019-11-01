CRESWELL, Ore. (AP) — A total of 61 horses were removed Wednesday from DeLeonardo Training Center in Creswell.

The Register-Guard reports property owner Gwenyth Davies was arrested and cited in lieu of custody for second-degree animal neglect.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says deputies went to the center and seized the severely-neglected horses. Lane County Animal Services and other organizations assisted.

The sheriff’s office says Davies, who resides at the property with her husband, Michael DeLeonardo, has had previous contacts with Animal Services regarding horses in poor condition in 2018.

As a result of those contacts, Davies brought the care of those horses up to minimum care standards.

The current investigation started when the county’s animal services received photos in mid-October of horses boarded at Davies’ property that appeared neglected.

