JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A proposed overhaul of facilities at a glacier in southeast Alaska includes plans to expand parking, the visitor center, and boat and dock offerings.
The Juneau Empire reports officials outlined the proposed 50-year master plan for the Mendenhall Valley Glacier Recreation Area at a meeting Saturday at the visitor center near Juneau.
The plan still requires an environmental assessment.
James King, director of recreation, land and minerals for the U.S. Forest Service, says the estimated $80 million project will enter the design stage following the assessment.
Officials hope to have design work completed by 2022.
Kings says the work would likely be completed in phases and funded by a mix of public and private sources.
___
Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com