SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court has ruled that negative impacts on Oregon’s farmers from non-farm development can’t be offset by making payments.

The Capital Press reported Friday that the court also ruled this week that it’s not enough for a development to avoid taking away agriculturally-zoned land. A project also can’t change costs or agricultural practices for farmers.

The ruling settles a lawsuit filed over a planned expansion of a landfill in Yamhill County that would affect nearby farms and orchards.

Waste Management, the owner of the Riverbend Landfill, is reviewing the Oregon Supreme Court’s ruling.

The ruling doesn’t block the landfill expansion but remands the case to the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals.

