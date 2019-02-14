SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s Democratic governor was talking with reporters about getting Republican lawmakers, who are in the minority in both the state Senate and House, on board as bills go through the Legislature, then drew a personal comparison about her stepdaughter wanting a dog.

Gov. Kate Brown said she did not want the dog, but was outvoted by her stepdaughter’s mother and father.

“The story ended up very badly, to make a long story short,” Brown said Thursday.

Asked by a journalist to make the short story longer, Brown said the dog met its demise after biting the police chief of Enterprise, Oregon.